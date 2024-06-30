Nag Ashwin's sci-fi futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is making waves at the box office, showing a remarkable performance since its release. On its third day, early estimates suggest the film earned Rs 67.10 crore in India, bringing its three-day domestic tally to an impressive Rs 220 crore net.

The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, had a strong start with a Rs 191.5 crore opening day. Day 2 saw continued success with Rs 57.60 crore in India and Rs 298 crore globally. The Telugu version of the film recorded a high occupancy rate of 74.24 per cent in India on Saturday, June 29.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is touted as India's most expensive film, with a production budget of Rs 600 crore. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

In addition to the lead trio, the film features Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role, with Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Shobana, and Anna Ben among the cast. The film also includes cameos by SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Varma, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

As 'Kalki 2898 AD' heads towards its first weekend, it is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark globally, solidifying its status as a box office juggernaut. The worldwide figures for Day 3 are yet to be revealed, but the film's momentum shows no signs of slowing down.