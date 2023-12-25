Actor and filmmaker Kamaal R Khan was arrested in Mumbai in connection with a 2016 case. The news was shared by Khan on his X handle on Monday, December 25.

According to Khan, he was en route to Dubai when he was detained at the Mumbai airport. This is not the first time Khan has been in custody. He was arrested twice in 2022.

His first arrest came after he posted controversial tweets about late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. In early September, he was arrested again, this time for allegedly sexually assaulting his fitness trainer.

Known for his frequent criticism of Bollywood and its celebrities, Khan has appeared in and produced Bhojpuri and Hindi films. He was also a participant in Bigg Boss Season 3.