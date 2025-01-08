Actor Kangana Ranaut has extended a personal invitation to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch her upcoming film Emergency, in which she portrays Priyanka’s grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The invitation came during a recent interaction between the two in Parliament.

“I actually met Priyanka Gandhi ji in Parliament, and the first thing I told her was, ‘Aapko Emergency dekhni chahiye (You should watch Emergency),’” Kangana recounted. “She was very gracious and responded, ‘Yeah, maybe.’ I said, ‘You will quite like it.’”

The actor, who has also directed the film, emphasized the sensitivity and depth she brought to her portrayal of Indira Gandhi and the events surrounding the Emergency declared by her government in 1975. “I believe it’s a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality. I’ve taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with dignity,” Kangana said.

Reflecting on the research that went into her performance, Kangana noted how she consciously avoided sensationalizing Indira Gandhi’s personal life. “During my research, I noticed a lot of focus on her personal life—her relationship with her husband, friends, and controversial equations. I thought to myself, there is so much more to a person. I have taken special care, not even going into those directions, because when it comes to women, they are always reduced to their equation with men around them, and sensational encounters,” she explained.

Set against one of the most tumultuous periods in Indian political history, Emergency delves into the complexities of the time and offers a nuanced perspective on Indira Gandhi’s leadership. The film features an ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

With Kangana at the helm as director and lead actor, Emergency is poised to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 17.