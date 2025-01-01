The Kardashian-Jenner clan is back to dominate screens as the sixth season of The Kardashians premieres on February 6, 2025. Streaming on OTT platforms, the upcoming season promises more of the drama, milestones, and surprises that fans can’t get enough of.

A teaser dropped by an OTT platform's official Instagram has already sparked excitement, giving a glimpse into what’s ahead. The official logline teases a mix of personal highs and lows, with the family facing new challenges while relying on each other to navigate their ever-complicated lives.

Season 6 dives deeper into the lives of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris as they juggle their roles as mothers, business moguls, and global icons. From career milestones to family conflicts, fans can expect a season packed with emotional twists, professional triumphs, and, of course, a touch of nostalgia as past issues resurface.

The series returns after the record-breaking success of season 5, which became 2024’s most-watched unscripted series premiere on Hulu and Disney+ worldwide. According to reports, its first four days of streaming set a new benchmark for the franchise.

Behind the scenes, the powerhouse production team remains the same, with Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones at the helm. Danielle King is back as showrunner and executive producer, joined by the Kardashian-Jenner family in the same role.