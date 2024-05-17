Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has taken on an otherworldly persona for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 campaign film. Titled "Universe Ka Sabse Bada Football Festival of 2024," the film captures the excitement building up to the highly anticipated football extravaganza.

Sony Sports Network, gearing up for the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament, has enlisted Aaryan as their football brand ambassador. The campaign film, released 30 days ahead of the event, showcases Aaryan in a dual role, embodying a captivating blend of sportsmanship and interstellar charm.

The film immerses viewers into a fantasy realm where the UEFA Euros transcend borders and draw fans from distant planets, captivating audiences with its universal appeal. Aaryan's presence adds a touch of Bollywood glamour to the football fervor, amplifying the anticipation for the quadrennial championship.

The campaign's launch marks a strategic move by Sony Sports Network to engage football enthusiasts and elevate the excitement surrounding EURO 2024. With Aaryan's charismatic portrayal and the film's imaginative narrative, the stage is set for a captivating football spectacle that transcends earthly boundaries.

Fans can look forward to experiencing the thrill of UEFA EURO 2024, set to unfold as the "Universe Ka Sabse Bada Football Festival" in the coming days.