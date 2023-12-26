In the last 24 hours, no fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kerala, bringing the active cases down to 3,096, as per data from the Union Health Ministry's website on Tuesday (December 26).

No new cases were reported from Kerala out of the 116 new cases reported nationwide till 8 am today.

There has been a reduction of 32 cases, bringing the active cases down from Monday's count of 3,128 to 3,096. The state reported no deaths today, according to the website.