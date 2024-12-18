Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed directorial Laapataa Ladies, India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards, is no longer in the running. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently unveiled its shortlist, leaving the film out of contention.

The film, co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, premiered on March 1, 2024. It features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. Set in rural India, the story follows two young brides who accidentally swap identities during a train journey, sparking a comedic yet poignant narrative.

Despite falling short at the Oscars, Laapataa Ladies made a mark at the box office. It garnered Rs 20.58 crore in India during its 13-week run, with an additional Rs 2.75 crore from overseas. The film’s worldwide collection totalled Rs 27.06 crore, a solid return for a production made on a modest budget of Rs 5 crore.

The team isn’t letting this setback deter their ambitions. Campaigning for Oscars 2025 is already underway, with screenings in London and a revamped international title, Lost Ladies, aimed at engaging global audiences. A new poster for the film, unveiled on November 12, highlighted this change.

It’s been over two decades since an Indian film, Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, made it to the final five nominations in this category back in 2002.

While Laapataa Ladies steps back from this year’s race, the buzz surrounding its unique storyline and Rao’s direction suggests the journey is far from over. With the team’s renewed efforts for next year, hopes remain high for a stronger global impact.