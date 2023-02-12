After releasing the teaser for one of the first songs from the film, the creators of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have raised the ante for this Valentine's Day.

The beautiful valleys of Ladakh provide the setting for the song "Naiyo Lagda," a love anthem from the movie.

According to the preview, the song is quite melodic and would be appropriate for this Valentine's Day celebrations. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are featured in the song, and their connection is nearly obvious. The lovely settings raise the romance factor considerably.

Farhad Samji is the director of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a Salman Khan Films production that is also produced by Salma Khan.

Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar feature in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which has all the hallmarks of a Sal The movie will be a Zee Studios global release and is scheduled for Eid 2023.