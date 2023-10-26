Finally, Koffee With Karan season 8 premiered, with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh serving as the show's first star guests. Karan Johar was clearly moved as the couple shared their wedding video for the first time. The entertaining rapid-fire round, in which Deepika discussed her incredible chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and her Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan, was another highlight of yesterday night's broadcast.

Deepika Padukone was asked to list the actors with whom she has the most on-screen chemistry during the rapid-fire round. She retorted that she had excellent chemistry with a variety of stars, such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

“The truth is I think I have good chemistry with a lot of people. It goes without saying that Ranveer and I have amazing chemistry which is why we are even on this couch. But Shah Rukh, Ranbir. I had amazing chemistry with Irrfan, I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone's going to see in Fighter,” said Deepika.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have collaborated on films like Pathaan, Jawan, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, and Pathaan. In the meanwhile, Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor appeared together on film in Tamasha, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. The actress initially appeared on film alongside Hrithik in Fighter, and she was previously spotted alongside the late Irrfan Khan in Piku.



Meanwhile, as soon as Deepika named Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh was seen imitating Hrithik Roshan. “Can't wait guys. Can't wait for Fighter. Republic Day 2024,” said Ranveer, while imitating Hrithik. His mimicry left us impressed!

Deepika reacted to Ranveer’s imitation, and said, “Don't make fun of my friend, okay?” to which Ranveer said that Hrithik is his friend too! Ranveer’s Hrithik Roshan imitation left KJo, and Deepika in splits.