Aerosmith is officially retiring from touring, the band announced in an extensive statement on social media Friday, cancelling the rest of what would’ve been their farewell tour as Steven Tyler struggles to recover from a vocal injury he suffered last year.

Taking to its official X handle, the band wrote, "As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."

Aerosmith first started the Peace Out farewell tour in May of 2023 but played just three shows before pushing dates back after Tyler injured his Larynx. The band announced the new show dates back in April, originally planning to continue the tour in September.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time,” Aerosmith said on Friday. “Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you — the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”



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The cancellation ends the touring career of one of the most popular rock bands in history, with Aerosmith having sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades,” the band said. “Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.”

Aside from the vocal injury, Tyler also faces a lawsuit in which he’s accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the Seventies. The plaintiff Julia Misley alleged that Tyler convinced her mother to grant him guardianship over her so he could take Misley with him across state lines and have a sexual relationship with her. Tyler has denied the claims. A second woman subsequently sued him about a year later, though that suit was dismissed earlier this year.