Former One Direction bandmates are expected to reunite today for the private funeral of Liam Payne, more than a month after his tragic death in Buenos Aires. The ceremony, marking a sombre reunion of the globally renowned boy band, will take place in London.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik are expected to attend the private service, joining Payne's family and close friends to pay their final respects to the 31-year-old singer.

The funeral comes amid ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding Payne's death on October 16. Argentine authorities recently confirmed his fall from a third-floor hotel balcony was accidental, ruling out suicide. However, toxicology reports revealed the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system at the time of death.

Three individuals with close connections to Payne face serious charges, including "abandonment of a person followed by death" and "supply and facilitating the use of narcotics." Hotel staff had alerted emergency services about Payne's aggressive behaviour shortly before the incident.

Payne's death sent shockwaves through the music industry and devastated fans worldwide. Rising to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2010, he and his One Direction bandmates achieved unprecedented success, becoming one of the world's best-selling music acts before their 2016 hiatus.

The private ceremony today marks the final chapter in the life of an artist who helped define a generation of pop music.