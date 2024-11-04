The body of singer Liam Payne will be transported to the United Kingdom within 36 hours, marking a sombre end to the two-week investigation into his death in Buenos Aires.

Argentine prosecutors concluded their inquiry, determining that the 30-year-old pop star was likely "in a state of semi or total unconsciousness" when he fell from a hotel balcony on October 16. The incident was linked to substance use, according to official reports.

St Paul's Cathedral in Wolverhampton, Payne's hometown, will host the funeral service this week. His father Geoff, who traveled to Argentina following the tragedy, has already paid his respects at both the city morgue and the hotel site, where fans gathered to leave flowers and tributes.

The singer shot to stardom in 2010 as a member of One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. The group, formed during 'The X Factor UK', dominated global charts with five platinum-selling albums and multiple number-one hits in Britain, including their breakthrough single 'What Makes You Beautiful'.