American singer-songwriter Madonna decided to postpone her world tour after being sent to the hospital with a "serious bacterial infection.” This was informed by her manager Guy Oseary.

Guy Oseary, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that the singer had spent a number of days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday.

According to Oseary, the 64-year-old singer is expected to recover fully.

Madonna had to postpone her career-spanning Celebration tour because of the sudden illness. It was scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver.

Oseary wrote, “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care.” Madonna’s tour postponement was confirmed by Live Nation who cited the post of her manager.

The world tour of Madonna was slated to begin on July 15 in Vancouver and end in Amsterdam in December.

Her tour would reportedly take her to cities including Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, and Boston, among others. The first leg was supposed to end in Las Vegas on October 7.

Meanwhile, Madonna's manager added that information regarding the new dates would be released soon.

Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna is well-known for her chart-topping singles "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" over her four-decade career.