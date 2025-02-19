Peacock has released the trailer for "Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy", a documentary special premiering February 25. Directed by Robert Palumbo, the film takes a deep dive into the life, career, and personal battles of the Friends star, whose sudden death in October 2023 shocked fans worldwide.

The documentary explores Perry’s meteoric rise to fame, his well-documented struggles with addiction, and the troubling details surrounding his passing.

Reports indicate that ketamine was found in his system, leading to charges against five individuals, including his personal assistant and two doctors, for allegedly conspiring to provide him with the drug.

Featuring insights from Hollywood insiders, law enforcement officials, and those who knew him personally, the special includes interviews with Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry’s on-screen mother in Friends, and US Attorney Martin Estrada.

The documentary is produced by ITN Productions, with Ian Russell, Mike Griffiths, and Robert Palumbo serving as executive producers.