Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt and asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures and these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal.

As a few photographers took her shots while she was inside her home on Tuesday, actor Alia Bhatt vented her ire on Instagram about the "invasion of privacy." The actor posted a picture on a photo-sharing website, tagged the Mumbai Police, and said she felt like someone was watching her. She then realized that two photographers were taking pictures of her from the top of a nearby structure.

snapshot of Arjun Kapoor sharing Alia's post

Alia wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

Alia, who usually keeps a cheerful attitude on social media, has occasionally criticised people and the media, particularly while she was pregnant.

snapshot of Arjun Kapoor sharing Alia's post

The topic of privacy invasion has been brought up by celebrities before. Last year, Virat Kohli had expressed his anger when a fan shared a video of his hotel room, where they had even gone through his belongings.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he had written. His wife, actor Anushka Sharma had echoed his sentiments as well, “An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”