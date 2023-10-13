The second week of October 2023 offers a wide variety of genres for fans of entertainment, including comic heist series, action thrillers, and fantasy romance. The OTT landscape is offering some of the most bright and elegant releases, from Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" to the much-awaited Korean drama "A Good Day To Be A Dog." Let's read about a few of the best releases that are worth bingeing from the second week of October 2023:

Title Platform Release Date IMDB rating A Good Day To Be A Dog VIU October 13 9.2 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Book My Show stream October 13 7.9 Sultan of Delhi Disney+Hotstar October 13 6.0 Everybody Loves Diamonds Amazon Prime Video October 13 Not applicable now Bigg Boss Season 17 Jio Cinema October 13 Not applicable now Mark Anthony Amazon Prime Video October 13 7.2 The Burial Amazon Prime Video October 13 6.8 Lessons in Chemistry Apple TV+ October 13 7.8

A Good Day To Be A Dog

The same-titled webtoon is adapted into a Korean drama. In this drama, Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young are the main actors. Han Hae-na, a high school teacher from a family cursed, is the subject of the narrative. A curse makes her change into a dog every time she kisses a male. The only person who can break this curse is a guy who, due to some past events, has a severe dread of dogs.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The core cast of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" includes Simon Pegg, Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, and Ving Rhames. It is unquestionably a must-watch film if you enjoy thrillers and action. In a perilous mission, Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt, and his IMF team set out to confront a formidable foe who has plans to kill the planet.

Sultan of Delhi

‘Sultan of Delhi’ is based on Arnab Ray's book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension. For all those who enjoy watching entertainment, the show provides an exciting viewing experience. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, and Nishant Dahiya play the key characters in this historical criminal thriller series. The protagonist of the tale is a refugee who works for a well-known illicit weapons dealer in Delhi.

Everybody Loves Diamonds

Everybody Loves Diamonds, an Italian comedy-heist series, was inspired by the 2003 'Antwerp Diamond Heist,' which was labelled 'the World's greatest theft of diamonds. The show tells the tale of a gang of small-time Italian criminals headed by Leonardo Notarbartolo (Kim Rossi Stuart), who uses cunning to fool high-level security and pilfer valuable stones valued at millions of dollars from the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

Bigg Boss 17

A brand-new season, "Bigg Boss Season 17," of the well-liked reality TV series "Bigg Boss," is on the way. The Indian viewership is really eager to see this season. This is taking place following the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT in mid-2023. Many well-known figures from the worlds of social media and television are making the rounds, but let's see who will be attending the concert on October 15, 2023.

Mark Anthony

Vishal plays the lead in this film, which is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Selvaraghavan and SJ Suryah both play important roles. A gang of criminals who use a unique phone to travel back in time are the main focus of the film. As the narrative progresses, we see how their lives change after a number of years.

The Burial

The Burial movie directed by Maggie Betts and featuring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones is inspired by true events, a lawyer helps a funeral home owner save his family business from a corporate behemoth, exposing a complex web of race, power, and injustice.

Lessons in Chemistry

An upcoming miniseries on drama on Apple TV+ Lessons in Chemistry is based on Bonnie Garmus's book of the same name. It has been explained as follows: "In the 1950s, a culture that believes women belong in the home challenges Elizabeth Zott's aim of becoming a scientist. She decides to educate a country of underappreciated women much more than recipes after accepting a position on a TV culinary show.