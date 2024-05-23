Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has found himself embroiled in yet another trouble putting his family in an unexpected crisis. According to recent reports, his elder brother, Ayazuddin Siddiqui, has been arrested on charges of forgery.

The allegations against Ayazuddin claim that he fraudulently issued an order letter to the consolidation department, supposedly on behalf of the District Magistrate court. This letter was reportedly submitted along with an application related to an ongoing land dispute with Javed Iqbal over farming land.

However, it was later revealed that the order letter was forged. In response, the District Magistrate filed a complaint in March 2024, leading to Ayazuddin and his accomplice Javed being charged under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is not the first time Ayazuddin Siddiqui has faced legal troubles. In 2018, he was involved in a controversy for allegedly sharing an offensive image on social media, which resulted in accusations of infringing on religious sentiments.

The ongoing legal issues and family discord have brought considerable attention to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life, adding to the challenges faced by the actor amidst his professional commitments.



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