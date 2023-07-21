The much-awaited three-part documentary series "Depp V Heard," based on the thrilling court case that enthralled viewers worldwide in 2022, will premiere on Netflix in August 2023.

The HBO series explores the courtroom drama involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, providing insight into the fallout and the choice to stream the trial live for the general public.

The fascinating documentary "Depp V Heard" explores the court case, which also examines the two celebrities' protracted legal battles. The second and third episodes explore the influence of online media coverage and social media's response to the decision, with a particular focus on the ramifications of broadcasting the trial to the whole globe.

The documentary series' initial airing on Channel 4 in late May was met with mixed reviews. The two-star review in The Guardian referred to it as "profoundly depressing television," and The Telegraph praised its depiction of the trial's social media circus.

The project is directed and executive produced by renowned director Emma Cooper under her Empress Films banner. She has previously contributed to popular Netflix Original films including "Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator," "The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann," and "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes." Cooper will also appear in a future Netflix Original film on the life and passing of renowned British television host Jill Dando.