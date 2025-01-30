Netflix is bringing the Academy Award-nominated short film Anuja to its platform on February 5. The streaming giant announced the release on Instagram, calling it a story of "resilience, sisterhood, and hope."

Directed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja has earned a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards. It competes against Alien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.

The film follows a nine-year-old girl, Anuja, who works in a back-alley garment factory alongside her older sister, Palak. As she faces a pivotal decision, the story sheds light on the harsh realities of child labour and the power of choices.

The short has gained support from industry heavyweights, including Priyanka Chopra and producer Guneet Monga. Chopra praised the film for highlighting a subject that impacts millions of children, calling it “poignant and thought-provoking.” Monga, who has previously won Oscars for The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, described Anuja as a story of courage told with heart.

With its powerful narrative and an Oscar nomination, Anuja is set to make waves when it lands on Netflix.