Nick Jonas and Elon Musk have set social media abuzz after a lighthearted Twitter exchange involving a Jonas Brothers meme. The conversation began when Musk shared a GIF from a Jonas Brothers video, paired with a quip about Tesla's stock surge since the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

Musk retweeted a post from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley celebrating the stock’s 100% growth, adding the caption, "My, how the tables have turned!" along with the GIF of Nick and Kevin Jonas turning a coffee table.

Nick Jonas quickly joined the fun, responding with a photo of Musk smiling and captioning it, "Take us to the Year 3000," referencing the Jonas Brothers’ hit song.

While many enjoyed the banter, some fans weren’t amused. One fan sarcastically tagged Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, saying, "Get your man," while another lamented, "I did not have a crush on Nick Jonas for this to happen." Others defended Jonas, with comments like "The country is healing" and "Got your back, Nick."

The exchange gained extra attention following Musk’s partnership with former President Donald Trump as co-head of a new U.S. government efficiency department.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has been busy professionally. He’s gearing up for his Broadway debut in The Last Five Years, opening in March 2025, and recently starred in The Good Half, a film now streaming on Hulu.

The playful interaction may have divided fans, but it certainly proved that Jonas and Musk know how to keep social media talking.