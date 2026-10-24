Young artists from India, Malaysia and Indonesia came together at the India–Malaysia International Cultural Festival 2026 for a series of music, dance, visual arts and educational programmes aimed at promoting cultural exchange and international collaboration.

Organised by India-based Art & Aesthetics Foundation (TAAF), the festival is being held from October 17 to 22 and has brought together more than 150 students and 50 teachers and principals from six schools across the participating countries.

One of the key events was a vocal masterclass conducted by New Delhi-based soprano and voice trainer Chanshim Makunga at the Faculty of Creative Arts, University of Malaya, on October 19. An alumna of the Nagaland Conservatory of Music, Makunga specialises in Western classical and contemporary voice and choral music.

Her participation highlighted the contribution of musicians from India's Northeast to international music education and cross-cultural engagement.

The festival was inaugurated on October 17 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre (NSCBICC) in Kuala Lumpur. India's High Commissioner to Malaysia, Somnath Ghosh, Deputy High Commissioner Hitesh Rajpal and other dignitaries, artists and cultural representatives attended the ceremony.

The inaugural programme featured classical, folk and contemporary performances by young participants, who showcased artistic traditions from their respective countries. The performances provided a platform for students to share their cultural heritage and engage with artistic forms beyond their national boundaries.

Subsequent programmes and educational engagements were held at the University of Cyberjaya and the University of Malaya, followed by a cultural programme in Ipoh. Senior artists, gurus and other resource persons participated in sessions that combined artistic training with cross-cultural learning.

Through performances, masterclasses and collaborative activities, the festival provided students with opportunities to develop their artistic skills, exchange ideas and build connections with peers from different countries. The participation of educators and cultural practitioners also underscored the role of institutional partnerships in facilitating sustained international engagement.

The festival brought together art and education as platforms for interaction among young people from the three countries, with a focus on cultural understanding, artistic development and international friendship.