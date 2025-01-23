The 2025 Oscars, scheduled for March 2, will honour Los Angeles, celebrating its resilience amid California’s ongoing wildfire crisis. Dubbed the "city of dreams," L.A.’s significance as a global film hub will take centre stage at this year’s ceremony.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang revealed the plans in a letter to Academy members. They described the tribute as a celebration of L.A.’s beauty, strength, and its century-long legacy as a haven for filmmakers and visionaries. The ceremony will reflect the city’s challenges, particularly those brought by recent wildfires, while showcasing its enduring spirit and creative energy.

But that’s not the only shake-up. The Academy has announced a major change for the Best Original Song category. Live performances of nominated songs, long a staple of the event, are being replaced with a fresh approach. This year, the spotlight shifts to the songwriters themselves.

“We’ll celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life,” Kramer and Yang wrote. The move aims to dive deeper into the creative process, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the inspiration behind the music that elevates cinematic storytelling.

Historically, live song performances were crowd-pleasers, but this shift promises to highlight the true nominees—the songwriters—and their unique contributions to the industry.

With these updates, the 2025 Oscars look set to blend heartfelt tributes with innovative storytelling, offering a refreshed take on the iconic awards night.