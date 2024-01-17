An old video of a Pakistani singer’s haunting yet soulful rendition of Kailash Kher's iconic song 'Saiyyan’ has resurfaced online. Jaffer Shah, who has over 1 lakh followers on Instagram, often posts videos of his performances and songs for his fans.

This particular video of Jaffer singing 'Saiyyan’ was first posted on Instagram last year, but it is doing the rounds of the internet again, much to the delight of his fans. His rendition beautifully echoes every note of Kailash Kher’s version, leaving viewers with literal "goosebumps" and a profound appreciation for his exceptional talent.

Shah's impromptu performance in a snowy forest captivated the hearts of social media users as it reverberated across the digital realm.

"Baat toh tujh se hoti nahi, bas yaad tujhe hi karta hoon (I don't talk to you, yet I always think of you)," reads the caption of the video posted by Jaffer.

As soon as the video resurfaced on Instagram, users applauded his "beautiful voice" in the comments section of his post.

"You are amazing. You have a beautiful voice," a user said. "Uff! That strong, soothing voice, resonates beautifully with every note," another user commented.