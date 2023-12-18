In a star-studded event, PETA India bestowed the title of 'the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023' upon the legendary Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. Known for his captivating performances and charismatic personality, Jaggu Dada, as he is fondly called, received this prestigious accolade in recognition of his unwavering commitment to a vegetarian lifestyle and overall dedication to well-being.

Jackie Shroff's recent project, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka,' currently streaming on Prime Video, has garnered acclaim for the actor's stellar performance. Beyond his acting prowess, Shroff is celebrated for his philanthropic endeavors, making substantial contributions to societal welfare.

Surpassing formidable contenders like John Abraham and Anushka Sharma, Jackie Shroff emerged as the unanimous choice for the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023. PETA India, renowned for advocating ethical treatment of animals and promoting a vegetarian lifestyle, applauded Shroff for his exemplary stance.

In an exclusive statement, the actor expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am very thankful to PETA India for this laurel. I have always loved following a healthy lifestyle, and vegetarianism has been a welcome choice I made. Receiving such a wonderful acknowledgment for the same only makes me feel very humbled."

Jackie Shroff's commitment to vegetarianism aligns with his broader philosophy of leaving the world in a better state. "I always advocate to the people that we should leave the world as a better place than it was when we arrived, and this award only validates that I am on the right path," he added.

Known for his multifaceted contributions to society, Shroff has organized free health check-up camps and provided life-saving training to individuals. His unique habit of gifting a plant to anyone he meets underscores his belief that an oxygen source is the best present mankind can receive.

On the film front, the versatile actor has two upcoming projects, namely, 'Baap' and 'Quotation Gang.'