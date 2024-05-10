It's official - Justin and Hailey Bieber are going to be parents. The 30-year-old pop superstar announced the exciting news on Instagram on May 9 with an adorable black-and-white photo montage.

The carousel of snaps gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's intimate vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. In one heartwarming photo, Justin can be seen cradling his wife's baby bump as they embrace. Another shows the 27-year-old model glowing in a white lace Saint Laurent dress and flowing veil.

While the parents-to-be haven't revealed Hailey's due date, sources report she's already six months along - meaning a summer baby Bieber may be on the way. The pregnancy announcement comes four years after the couple's whirlwind courthouse wedding in 2018.

Meanwhile, Justin's ex Selena Gomez raised eyebrows by sharing a cryptic photo wearing a ring shortly after the Biebers' news broke. The singer, currently dating producer Benny Blanco, posted a cuddly black-and-white snap to her Instagram story - putting her new ring firmly on display.

While it's pure speculation, the curious timing has some fans wondering if Selena could be next to walk down the aisle. She and Benny have kept their relationship extremely private since going public last year.

Only time will tell if the former Disney star is dropping hints about her own plans! For now, all eyes are on the Biebers as they prepare to become a family of three.