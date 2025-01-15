Priyanka Chopra is teaming up with Nick Jonas and his brothers, Joe and Kevin, for a holiday movie set to premiere on Disney+. Filming began on January 13 in Toronto, bringing the Jonas family together for a festive 2025 release.

Spotted on set, Priyanka wore a black hoodie and a long black coat with grey and white stripes. Nick kept warm in a dark puffy jacket with his hood up, while Joe opted for a teal cardigan paired with dark jeans. Adding to the star-studded cast are Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas sibling, and Chloe Bennet of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame.

The holiday spirit was in full swing as Priyanka revealed a cream top and red floor-length skirt under her coat, matching the movie’s festive vibe.

Nick, known for his roles in Scream Queens, Kingdom, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, recently credited Priyanka for her support in his acting process. Speaking in August 2024, he described her as a “world-class scene partner” and shared how their creative discussions at home influence his work.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018 at a lavish Jodhpur wedding, continue to make waves both on and off-screen. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

This untitled project marks another exciting chapter for the Jonas family as they bring some holiday magic to Disney+.