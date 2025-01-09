Global icon Priyanka Chopra has added another feather to her illustrious cap by joining the Oscar-shortlisted film Anuja as an executive producer. Known for her dedication to impactful storytelling, Chopra expressed immense pride in being associated with the thought-provoking project.

Anuja revolves around the life of a nine-year-old girl working in a back-alley garment factory alongside her older sister, Palak. The film delves into the difficult choices the young protagonist faces, which hold the potential to shape both her and her family's future.

Sharing her thoughts on the project, Priyanka said, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present."

She added, "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project."

The film has been produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit organization founded by Mira Nair's family that works to support street and working children. It also features the involvement of Shine Global, the studio behind the Academy Award-winning films War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012), and Krushan Naik Films.

Mindy Kaling, renowned for her work in Hollywood, is also one of the producers of Anuja. Furthermore, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor has joined the team, marking her third Oscar nomination. Monga's previous projects, The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, both won Oscars, earning global acclaim for Indian cinema.

Anuja is not the only film from South Asia making waves at the Oscars. Another strong contender is Santosh, a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri and featuring actress Shahana Goswami. The United Kingdom's official entry for the Oscars, Santosh premiered earlier this year in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.

As the Oscar race heats up, the inclusion of Anuja highlights the power of storytelling in addressing pressing global issues. With Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and a stellar team backing the project, Anuja has already left a significant mark on the global cinematic landscape.