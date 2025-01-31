Federal prosecutors in New York have strengthened their case against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, expanding on allegations that he orchestrated a criminal enterprise involving the trafficking and abuse of women. The superseding indictment, filed Thursday, does not introduce new charges but provides additional details supporting the government's claims.

According to the updated indictment, Combs is accused of directing women into commercial sex acts and coercing at least three individuals into participating in forced sexual activities. Prosecutors allege that Combs exploited his business ventures to facilitate these crimes and worked with associates to cover up his actions. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into allegations spanning decades, with claims that Combs manipulated and threatened women into engaging in sexual acts with male sex workers, often transporting them across state and international borders.

A significant addition to the indictment involves a 2016 assault on Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Prosecutors claim Combs paid hotel security $100,000 to obtain surveillance footage of the incident, allegedly to prevent evidence from becoming public. The document also accuses Combs and his associates of intimidating victims and witnesses, offering false narratives to conceal his alleged crimes.

The indictment further reveals accusations of kidnapping tied to the criminal enterprise and the involvement of illegal substances such as psychedelic mushrooms and methamphetamines. Additionally, prosecutors have adjusted the timeline of the alleged activities, now asserting they began as early as 2004, rather than the previously stated 2008. This revision suggests that further charges could emerge as the investigation continues.

Combs’ legal team has dismissed the updated indictment, arguing that it lacks merit. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, contends that the case remains flawed and criticized the government's assertion that two of Combs' former girlfriends were coerced into prostitution.

With the trial set for May, Combs faces mounting legal scrutiny. If convicted on all charges, he could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison.