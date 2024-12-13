Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating waves across the box office, cementing its position as a blockbuster phenomenon. Released last Thursday, the Sukumar directorial has shown no signs of slowing down. On its eighth day, the film added another ?38 crore to its domestic collection, bringing the total to a staggering Rs 726.25 crore in India.

In just a week, Pushpa 2 has become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film, a remarkable feat achieved in record time. According to reports from Sacnilk, the eighth-day collection of Rs 37.90 crore includes a massive contribution from the Hindi-dubbed version, which earned Rs 27.5 crore that day. So far, the Hindi version alone has garnered over Rs 425.6 crore, while the original Telugu version has contributed Rs 241.9 crore. Other language versions, including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, collectively added Rs 41 crore, Rs 5.35 crore, and Rs 12.4 crore, respectively.

Globally, the film has crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark, positioning itself among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

The film’s explosive opening day set a record for the best domestic debut by any Indian film, raking in Rs 165 crore net in India and ?294 crore gross worldwide.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The story delves deeper into the life of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he battles new challenges within the red sandalwood syndicate.

The film boasts an ensemble cast with Fahadh Faasil playing the antagonist Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead Srivalli, and key roles portrayed by Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Tarak Ponnappa, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sunil.

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film was made on an estimated budget of ?450 crore. With its gripping storyline, high-octane action sequences, and outstanding performances, Pushpa 2 has struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

As the film enters its second week, the box office dominance of Pushpa 2 is expected to continue. With its massive collections and widespread acclaim, the film is not just a commercial success but also a cultural phenomenon, solidifying Allu Arjun's status as a pan-India superstar.

For fans and cinephiles alike, Pushpa 2: The Rule is more than a movie; it’s an experience that continues to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.