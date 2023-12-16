Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ continues to make a screaming success at the box office as it is aiming for Rs 800 crore worldwide.



The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film will soon cross the Rs 600 crore mark in India.

The film featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead took on Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ at the box office worldwide. While both films were received well by the audience, ‘Animal’ seemed to be unstoppable at the box office.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has collected a whopping Rs 484.34 crore nett in India. On Day 15, i.e., December 15, the film reportedly minted Rs 7.50 crore.

If we take the collection in the international market into consideration, then the film has collected Rs 568.4 crore gross in India and Rs 215.6 crore gross abroad.

So, the total collection for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film stands at Rs 784 crore.

In the film, Triptii Dimri has been getting a lot of praise for the role of Zoya. She aced the role with her brilliant acting skills.

The actress earlier appeared in films like Poster Boys, Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala but it is ‘Animal’ movie which helped her to get fame.