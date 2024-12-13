On the anniversary of Mardaani 2's release, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially announced the much-anticipated Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji as the fearless and tenacious cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The makers revealed that the film will hit theatres in 2026, with production set to commence in April 2025.

Accompanied by a powerful poster, the announcement on social media declared: “The wait is over! #RaniMukerji is back as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. In cinemas 2026 (sic).”

Expressing her excitement, Rani Mukerji shared, “I’m thrilled to announce that we are starting shooting Mardaani 3 in April 2025! It is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given me love. I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

The actress further added, “When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping to find a script that would elevate the franchise to new heights. I am really excited about what we have at hand, and I’m only hoping the audience feels the same after watching Mardaani 3 in theatres.”

The Mardaani franchise began in 2014, showcasing the gritty, action-packed journey of Shivani Shivaji Roy as she battled societal evils. Its sequel, Mardaani 2, released in 2019, was a box-office success and reinforced the character’s legacy as one of the most impactful female protagonists in Indian cinema.

With the promise of a compelling storyline and Rani Mukerji’s powerhouse performance, Mardaani 3 is already generating immense excitement among fans and cinephiles alike.