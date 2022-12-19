Rapper Drake has lost a whopping $1 million after betting on Argentina vs France match in the FIFA World Cup final played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on December 18.

According to the reports, Canadian superstar lost a large sum despite choosing Argentina to beat France in Sunday's contest.

According to Drake's Instagram Story, he bet on Stakes and would have won $2.75 million if he had won.

Footage of the OVO Sound co-founder expressing his support for the Latin American country has also appeared on the internet.

In the video, he is seen with a pal stating, "I'll take Argentina, he'll take France," while dressed in Napoli attire.

Roshtein a.k.a. Ishmale Schwartz, a casino streamer, matched Drake's wager for France.

"@roshtein my bet is in for tmrw @stake," the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker posted on his Instagram Story.

When Roshtein posted his bet, he wrote, "Oui monsieur @champagnepapi vive la France @stake", revealing that he would've earned $100,000 more if he had won.

Argentina on December 18 overwhelmed the world, and Lionel Messi sealed his greatness on a Super Sunday evening.

After 1986, when Diego Maradona gave Argentina its second World Cup title, his much-heralded successor Messi, literally, powdered and inspired Argentina to its first world crown in 34 years.

Argentina beat former world champion France 4-2 on penalties.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France while Messi scored a brace. Angel di Maria was the only other scorer for Argentina.