The "Reel Making" challenge at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 has attracted 3,379 registrations from participants across India and 20 countries, with entries still open until March 15, 2025. The competition, a key initiative under WAVES 2025, supports the Government of India's "Create in India" vision, empowering talent both domestically and internationally.

International participants hail from diverse locations, including Afghanistan, the United States, Australia, Germany, and Bangladesh. On the domestic front, entries have come in from even the most remote regions like Tawang, Kargil, and Port Blair, highlighting the competition's far-reaching appeal.

For participants over 20, the challenge involves creating 30-to 60-second reels around two central themes: "Viksit Bharat" and "India @ 2047". These themes invite participants to showcase India's technological advancements and envision the nation's future growth.

Winners will gain significant exposure, with prizes including invitations to a Meta-hosted masterclass, all-expenses-paid access to WAVES 2025, and ministry support for international competitions. Winning reels will be showcased in the WAVES Hall of Fame, on the summit's official platforms.

The WAVES Summit 2025, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision, aims to elevate India's creative industry and establish the country as a leading destination for content creation.