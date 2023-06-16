Saba Azad revealed fresh photos with her lover Hrithik Roshan, and people showered them with compliments. Saba shared images in her Instagram handle from the day the pair attended producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding on June 16. The event was recently held in Mumbai.

Hrithik wrapped his hand around Saba's waist as they posed for the camera in the first shot. In the following photograph, they both grinned as they posed in front of the camera. Saba Azad chose a mustard saree with a matching blouse and traditional jewellery for the event. For the wedding, Hrithik wore a black kurta pyjama, a satin jacket, and black shoes.

Sharing the pictures, Saba captioned the post, "Big yellow taxi - Joni Mitchell 1970, Counting Crows 2002." Reacting to the post, Pashmina Roshan posted nazar amulet and black heart emojis. A fan wrote, "You both are looking so royal and cute at the same time. Authentically beautiful." "This picture gets a big smile on my face," read a comment. "It's gold and sunshine. When two goodness unite. God Bless," said a person. An Instagram user commented, "Please tie the knot."