Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

The Mumbai Traffic Police received the threat on their helpline and an officer read it around midnight, as per the official.

It was further informed that the person who sent the message claimed he is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother.

The message read, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active.”

Police are probing the origin of the threat message and have beefed up security measures for Salman Khan, sources said.

The officials are checking if the message is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail on various charges, including attempted murder and extortion.