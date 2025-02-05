The legal troubles keep mounting for hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. Two women have stepped forward with fresh lawsuits, accusing him of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse. The allegations trace back to the 1990s, painting a disturbing picture of New York’s hip-hop scene behind closed doors.

The first woman, a former industry insider, claims she was drugged and forced into sexual acts at Combs' infamous parties. She describes a harrowing incident at a "shadow party" in a New York bar, followed by an assault at the Limelight nightclub. Her lawsuit alleges that she was taken to a Trump Hotel penthouse, where she was assaulted by Combs' security while he watched. She also claims she was coerced into taking drugs and participating in unwanted group sex.

The second woman shares a similar account. She alleges that she and a friend were taken to the Trump Hotel, drugged, and forced into sexual acts while Combs observed. She further claims that she was raped by a club promoter at Combs’ direction.

Her lawsuit also recounts an incident from 1997 when she worked as a bottle-service attendant at a Hamptons party hosted by Combs. She says she was encouraged to drink from pre-mixed coolers, offered marijuana, and soon found herself slipping in and out of consciousness—only to wake up having been sexually assaulted by Combs’ associates while he was present.

Combs' attorneys have dismissed the lawsuits, calling them "publicity stunts." In a statement to Billboard, his legal team declared: "Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, Combs is awaiting his criminal trial, set for May 5. He faces serious charges, including running a criminal enterprise, drugging victims, and using violence to silence them. If convicted, he could be looking at life in prison.