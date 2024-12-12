Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged! The couple, who kept fans guessing about their romance last year, announced the big news on Thursday.

Gomez, 32, shared a stunning shot of her engagement ring on Instagram, captioning it, “Forever begins now.” Blanco, 36, added his touch of humour in the comments, writing, “Hey wait... that’s my wife.”

The pair’s journey from music collaborators to life partners started years ago. Blanco worked with Gomez on her 2015 hit Same Old Love, but the duo didn’t confirm their relationship until 2023. By December, Gomez made it public, calling Blanco “my absolute everything” and sharing that they had been dating for six months.

Friends and family have praised their connection, with insiders noting how happy Gomez has been.

Gomez’s love life has often been in the spotlight, from her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber to her time with The Weeknd in 2017. But this engagement marks a fresh chapter, with fans thrilled to see her so content.

As the celebrations begin, Gomez and Blanco’s love story is turning into a real-life romance fans can’t get enough of.