Following US President Donald Trump’s latest immigration crackdown, singer and actress Selena Gomez posted a video where she broke down in tears. However, she later deleted it.

Selena’s Instagram clip was accompanied by the caption, “I’m sorry,” along with a Mexican flag emoji.

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," she said while visibly sobbing.

Selena deleted the video hours after posting it and shared another message on her Instagram Story, writing, "Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people (sic)."

She has been a longstanding advocate for immigration rights. In 2019, she bankrolled the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, which highlighted the struggles faced by undocumented families in the United States.

Gomez’s video came after a nationwide crackdown was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arresting 956 individuals in the last few days. It was the largest operation since Trump returned to office on January 20.

Despite the recent surge, data from the Migration Policy Institute, also reported by the BBC, reveals that former President Joe Biden oversaw 1.5 million deportations during his first term.