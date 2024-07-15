Shah Rukh Khan, after delivering three consecutive blockbusters last year that collectively amassed over 2,600 crores at the worldwide box office, is now gearing up for his next big venture: "King." Directed by Sujoy Ghosh of "Kahaani" fame and produced by Siddharth Anand, the director of "Pathaan," this tentpole action thriller is set to be as enormous and lavish as Khan's previous hits.

In an exciting development, Peepingmoon.com has exclusively revealed that Abhishek Bachchan has been cast as the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this high-octane action entertainer. While the specifics of his character arc remain under wraps, sources indicate that Abhishek will portray a sophisticated villain, setting up a thrilling face-off against Shah Rukh's mafia persona.

"Abhishek is an actor whose full potential has yet to be fully realized. He has the ability to astonish audiences when given complex roles. 'King' presents him in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance," said a source close to the development. This casting not only brings a fresh dynamic to the film but also significantly heightens anticipation.

SRK and Abhishek have previously shared the screen in "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" and "Happy New Year," but this new collaboration is particularly intriguing as it marks their first on-screen rivalry. Abhishek’s role in "King" is described as a special one, with grand plans by Siddharth Anand to present him in a manner audiences have never seen before. Abhishek, intrigued by the depth of his character, accepted the role immediately.

"King" is currently in pre-production, with filming expected to begin in October–November this year. The film is targeting a late 2025 or early 2026 release, produced under Siddharth Anand’s Marflix banner, in association with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.