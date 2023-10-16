In honour of the 25th anniversary of his directing debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar screened the movie for an audience in Mumbai on Sunday night. The fans were pleasantly delighted, though, when Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Shah Rukh Khan showed up at the theatre to discuss the making of the movie. Shah Rukh spoke on the occasion about the significance of the movie in their life and their friendship with Karan Johar.

The actor, who has delivered two massive blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan this year, said, "We make films, some get forgotten in time, some do very well at that time and some just don't do good at all. But this film (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) has stood the test of time. It has aged nearly as good as Karan has.

Shah Rukh Khan continued, "Many think Karan is my friend. But it was his father Yash Johar was my friend. To me this film was important because Karan at that time was 23-24 years old and I have a son now Aryan, who is that old. Now when I look back upon it, I feel very happy, very proud as I launched a young son because I was a little more established than Karan was at that time".

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji attended the screening, putting up their best fashion show, despite actress Kajol's lack of attendance. Rani chose a gorgeous white and black saree, while Shah Rukh Khan kept things simple with a black jacket and pants.