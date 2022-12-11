Despite continuous divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will soon co-host a talk show. The divorce speculation surrounding Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik has made headlines. In the midst of all the gossip, Shoaib posts an Instagram video with Sania.

Shoaib Malik posted a video of himself and his wife, tennis star Sania Miza, on his official Instagram account after their divorce rumours surfaced. Shoaib's remark comes a day after he called the reports of his and Sania's divorce “a personal matter”.

Shoaib released a new promotional trailer for their next talk show, 'The Mirza Malik Talk Show,' which will be available on the Urduflix OTT platform. Needless to say, the post quickly became popular. One user commented, “RIP for those who think they divorced.”

Another one pointed out, “They are divorced for sure. They don’t tag or mention each other anymore in their posts. I think they’re legally obligated for the show to not declare their divorce.” “That’s a big slap for haters! So happy to see you guys together,” wrote a third user.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have made news of their rumoured split. The former Pakistani cricketer recently replied to rumours of their divorce. According to ETimes, Shoaib stated to a news source, "It is our personal affair." This is a question that neither I nor my wife can answer. Keep it alone."

According to a close acquaintance, Shoaib and Sania will divorce shortly because they were already separated. Another team member from Shoaib Malik's management department confirmed their divorce. According to InsideSport, a member stated, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated”.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in April 2010 and the couple has a four-year-old son.