Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s recent visit to Lucknow for an event has generated a social media buzz following her heartwarming interactions with fans. A viral Instagram clip shows Kapoor hugging enthusiastic admirers, which has captured the hearts of internet users and further solidified her reputation for being down-to-earth and approachable.

Kapoor, who is currently engaged in promoting her upcoming film Stree 2, was in Lucknow to launch a new footwear collection. The event saw Kapoor interacting with fans in an impromptu meet-and-greet session that quickly went viral.

Stree 2, the sequel to the successful horror-comedy Stree, is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. The film, directed by Dinesh Vijan, continues the story from the first installment, set in the fictional town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The plot revolves around the legend of a female spirit known as Stree, who abducts men during an annual festival, leaving behind only their clothes.

The release of Stree 2 will face competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s film Khel Khel Mein. Kapoor's previous film was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and she will be joined in Stree 2 by a star-studded cast including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Kapoor’s recent fan interactions and the upcoming film’s release have both contributed to the growing excitement surrounding her work.