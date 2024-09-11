The blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2 is now within striking distance of overtaking Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

After four weeks in cinemas, Stree 2 has amassed an impressive Rs 533.50 crore in domestic collections, inching closer to Jawan's Hindi nett record of Rs 582 crore. The gap between the two films is narrowing, with industry analysts predicting that Stree 2 could surpass Jawan in the coming days. The film's strong fourth weekend performance—earning Rs 11 crore on Sunday and Rs 8.5 crore on Saturday—demonstrates its sustained popularity among audiences.

Worldwide, Stree 2 has grossed Rs 777 crore, while Jawan still holds a lead in the global arena. However, the steady momentum of Stree 2, along with its mostly uncontested run, makes it a formidable competitor as it edges closer to breaking the domestic records.

With Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency delayed and no significant releases until Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders hits theatres on September 13, Stree 2 has an open path to continue its box office dominance and could soon claim the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film.