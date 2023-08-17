Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, earned a record-breaking Rs 55.40 crore over the Fourth of July weekend. But according to industry tracker Sacnilk, on the movie's sixth day in theaters—a working Wednesday—it made Rs 34.50 crore at the box office. The entire domestic net revenue for Gadar 2 is now Rs 263.48 crore. On Wednesday, the movie was viewed by 56.09% of the audience.

On August 11, Gadar 2 became available, and its first day at the box office brought in Rs 40.1 crore. Despite competition from OMG 2, which was released on the same day, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which had been doing well since its July 28 release, the movie has been doing incredibly well at the box office.

While the film is still in its first week in theatres, it has already become the second-highest domestic grosser of the year, after Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan film made Rs 543.05 crore in India, as per Bollywood Hungama. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has already crossed The Kerala Story’s lifetime collection of Rs 242.20 crore.