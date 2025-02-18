The Supreme Court on February 18, criticized podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial comments on Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's Got Latent. The court directed Allahbadia and his associates to stay away from the show business for a while in light of his remarks.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh expressed strong disapproval, calling Allahbadia's words "shameful" and said they would cause parents and sisters to feel ashamed. The court also described his comments as indicative of a "perverted mind" and questioned the levels of depravity displayed by him and his associates.

"The words you have chosen will make parents, sisters, and the entire society feel ashamed. This is the level of depravity you and your associates have reached," the bench remarked, emphasizing that the judicial system is bound by the rule of law, and if there are threats, the law will take its course. The bench further asked, "If this is not obscenity, what is it?"

The Supreme Court also provided interim relief to Allahbadia by ruling that no further FIR should be registered against him based on the episode aired on India's Got Latent. The court additionally instructed Allahbadia to deposit his passport with the police, ensuring he cannot leave the country without prior court permission.

In a final note, the court granted interim protection from arrest for Allahbadia.