Two arrests have been made in the investigation into former One Direction member Liam Payne’s death, shedding new light on the circumstances surrounding his fatal fall from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony.

Authorities arrested a hotel maintenance worker and a suspected local drug dealer in connection with Payne’s death, according to an autopsy report confirming he was under the influence of narcotics during the incident on October 16.

The singer, 30, died after falling from the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where his room was later found in disarray, with narcotics, alcohol, and broken items present, suggesting a turbulent scene.

Reports indicate that Payne had been using cocaine prior to his fall, and his final hours involved a confrontation with two women, referred to as "L" and "R," whom Payne reportedly summoned through an escort app.

The women allegedly demanded $5,000 from Payne, escalating into an altercation in the hotel lobby. Following this dispute, hotel staff contacted an Argentine businessman who had posed as Payne's manager in his final days.

The businessman, who did not report Payne’s death directly to the authorities, is now facing charges of “abandonment of a person,” as he failed to notify Payne's family of his deteriorating condition. Although this charge does not necessitate detention, police consider it a significant development in the case.

Investigations led police to raid nine locations linked to those involved, including the hotel and the rented room of one of the women, "L," who had been in Payne’s room just before his death. Although "L" initially cooperated with police, she has since disappeared, sparking a search.

Payne's body is being returned to the UK for funeral arrangements. The police investigation continues, with numerous items, including phones, computers, hard drives, and marijuana, seized in hopes of uncovering further details of the events leading to Payne’s tragic fall.