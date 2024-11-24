Zayn Malik returned to the stage after postponing the US leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour, paying an emotional tribute to his late bandmate Liam Payne. Payne, a former member of One Direction, tragically passed away on October 16 at age 31 after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

During his first performance since the tragedy, held at the O2 Academy in Leeds, England, Malik concluded the show with a heartfelt homage. As his song Stardust played, a message appeared on the screen: "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro," accompanied by a red heart over a blue background, as captured in a fan video.

Payne’s passing left fans and his former bandmates devastated. On Wednesday, a private funeral service took place near London, attended by Payne’s family, close friends, and One Direction members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan. Simon Cowell, the mastermind behind One Direction, and television presenter James Corden were also present. Malik rescheduled tour dates in the UK to ensure his attendance.

Three days after Payne’s death, Malik announced the postponement of the US leg of his tour, citing the need to grieve the loss. "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January," Malik shared on Instagram.

The former One Direction members issued a joint statement expressing their sorrow, calling Payne’s death "devastating" and remembering him as a "brother" whose memories will be cherished forever. Individually, the bandmates also paid personal tributes. Malik shared a heartfelt message, saying, "I lost a brother when you left us… I can’t explain what I’d give for one last hug and a proper goodbye."

Liam Payne’s untimely demise has left a void in the music world, with fans and colleagues alike mourning the loss of a beloved artist.