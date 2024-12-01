Singer Zayn Malik honoured his late friend and former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, during his Stairway to the Sky tour in Wolverhampton, Payne’s hometown. Payne tragically passed away on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at 31.

Before performing his heartfelt track "iT's YoU" on Friday, Malik addressed the crowd, saying, “So, I’ve been doing something at the end of the show every night, and it’s being dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace. I hope you’re seeing this in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton. This is for you, Liam.”

Earlier in the week, at his Leeds concert, Malik displayed a poignant message on stage: "Liam Payne, 1993–2024. Love you bro," accompanied by a heart symbol.

Following Payne’s death, Malik postponed the U.S. leg of his tour, announcing the decision on Instagram. “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January. Your tickets will remain valid. Love you all and thank you for your understanding,” he shared.

Malik also penned an emotional tribute online, recalling Payne’s unwavering support during their One Direction days. “When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile,” he wrote. Calling Payne the "most qualified" member of the group, Malik expressed deep regret over missed opportunities to connect and bid farewell properly.

Payne’s death resulted from a fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, where he suffered severe injuries. Local reports revealed he was under the influence of narcotics at the time. Two arrests were made in connection with the incident, including a hotel staff member and an alleged drug dealer.

The tragic loss has deeply affected fans and friends alike, with Malik’s tribute standing as a moving reminder of their bond.