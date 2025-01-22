Fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) are buzzing with excitement after a new video featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol hinted at a potential sequel. The beloved 2011 film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, has remained a fan favourite for its themes of friendship, adventure, and self-discovery.

The video, shared by Farhan Akhtar on Instagram, shows the trio during an off-screen reunion. Abhay Deol is seen smiling thoughtfully, followed by Hrithik Roshan’s reaction: “Unbelievable.” Farhan then adds, “Outstanding.” The camera pans to reveal what they’re admiring—a copy of The Three Musketeers, a fitting nod to their iconic roles in ZNMD.

Adding fuel to the fire, Farhan captioned the post, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs??” Zoya Akhtar’s playful response, “Yes, the universe is speaking to me,” has only heightened speculation about ZNMD 2.

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, with one writing, “Petition to make ZNMD-2,” and another adding, “Oh wow… please make this happen!”

Released in 2011, ZNMD followed the journey of three friends—Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Imran (Farhan Akhtar), and Kabir (Abhay Deol)—on a transformative road trip across Spain. The movie’s breathtaking visuals, thrilling adventures, and heartfelt moments made it a cinematic masterpiece.

With the reunion video sparking fresh hopes, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation about the much-anticipated sequel.