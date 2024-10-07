India beat Bangladesh by a convincing seven wickets in the first T20 International of the three-match series at Gwalior last night.

Chasing a target of 128 runs, India showcased its batting prowess, successfully completing the chase in just 11.5 overs. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav were instrumental in the effort, both contributing 29 runs. Hardik Pandya sealed the win with an explosive unbeaten knock of 39 runs off just 16 balls, thrilling the crowd at the stadium.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh, batting first after losing the toss, struggled against a formidable Indian bowling attack. The team was bowled out for a mere 127 runs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz being the standout performer, scoring 35 not out.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy were the heroes with the ball for India, each claiming three wickets and effectively dismantling the Bangladeshi batting lineup. Arshdeep’s exceptional performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

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